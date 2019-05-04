Trump’s decision on IRGC has nothing to do with international law: prof. Zonis

TEHRAN - Professor of international political economy in the University of Chicago believes Trump’s move against the IRGC is based on the advice of his evangelical supporters and hardline advisers.

The White House’s increasingly aggressive approaches towards Iran came to a head as the administration of US President Donald Trump designated the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a foreign terrorist organization through an official statement.

In light of this development, we reached out to Marvin Zonis, Professor of international political economy and leadership in the University of Chicago.

Commenting on the legitimacy of the President Trump’s decision to designate the IRGC as a terrorist group and the reasons behind his unprecedented move, he said, “The US President’s decision is based on the advice he has been receiving from his hardline advisers — most especially from John Bolton. Bolton seeks the overthrow of the clerical establishment and the new sanctions are meant to diminish the business success that the IRGC has enjoyed.”

He went on to add, “The decision is also communication to his evangelical supporters who seek a powerful Israel to prepare for the return of the Christ. It is also communication to Israel and Saudi Arabia that the US remains an enemy of their enemy. It has nothing to do with international law.”

Zonis also emphasized that the reflection of Trump in 2020 US presidential election is another reason behind his decision on the IRGC.

Touching upon the consequences of the White House’s move and its effects on the security and stability of the region he noted, “Iran is left with bitter choices. It may take steps that would provoke Trump to retaliate with the real possibility of an escalation to a shooting war.”

