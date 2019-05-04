Iran to participate at women futsal tournament in Russia

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s futsal team will take part at the 10th edition of the Victory Day Women Cup 2019.

The tournament will be held in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, Russia from May 6 to 9.

Team Melli will start the event with a match against Portugal at the Aquarium Sport Center on Monday, while host Russia face Spain.

Iran will meet Russia on Tuesday and play Spain on Wednesday.

The Iranian team will travel to Moscow on Sunday.

Team Melli are preparing for the 2020 AFC Women's Futsal Championship.

Fereshteh Karimi, Sara Shirbeigi, Fatemeh Etedadi, Fatemeh Papi, Nasimeh Gholami, Tahereh Mehdipour, Fereshteh Khosravi, Roya Kalati, Najmeh Kariminasab, Zahra Lotfabadi, Fahimeh Zarei, Mahtab Banaei and mahsa kamali have been invited to women’s futsal team for the tournament.