Iranian FM to attend UNAOC global forum in Portugal

TEHRAN- The Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs is set to visit Portugal to attend the 10th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and engage in discussions to foster international peace.

As reported by Iran’s foreign ministry, Abbas Araghchi will arrive in Portugal on Monday, November 25, to participate in the assembly and deliver a speech during the event.

Focusing on the overarching theme, “United in Peace: Restoring Trust, Reshaping the Future — Reflecting on Two Decades of Dialogue for Humanity”, the Forum will highlight and celebrate the achievements of UNAOC since its inception, and map the blueprint for “One Humanity” in the years to come.

The three-day event opens on Monday in Cascais, Portugal.

This summit was initiated by José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, the former Prime Minister of Spain, during the 59th session of the United Nations General Assembly in 2005.

