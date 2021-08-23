Iran pavilion to spotlight vacation destinations, ancient crafts at Expo 2020

TEHRAN - Visitors to the Iran pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will be able to soak up the ancient land in terms of rituals, handicrafts, cultural heritage, and travel destinations. The pavilion will also reveal more about medical tourism, novel startups, and off-the-beaten tracks.

“Agendas we are preparing to pursue at this international event includes countering Iranophobia allegations, and highlighting attractive and unique capacities of the country in terms of cultural, natural and intangible heritage,” IRNA quoted Khashayar Nikzadfar, the CEO of the parent company of Iran Tourism and Tourism Development, as saying on Monday.

The pavilion will also shift the focus on tourism infrastructure of the country, medical tourism, magnificent traditional handicrafts, and startup companies active in the three arenas of tourism, cultural heritage, and handicrafts, he added.

The pavilion is planned to showcase each province’s strengths and assets in tourism, cultural heritage, handicrafts, as well as its natural sites, traditional ceremonial practices, and historical significance.

Exhibitors and representatives from each province have been invited to take part in the event, he said. “Accordingly, scheduling has been done for (the representatives of) all Iranian provinces, and on average, (the representatives of) two provinces will be present in the Expo every 10 days….”

Iranian islands arranged to host Expo visitors

The Iranian islands of Kish and Qeshm are ready to welcome visitors and participants of the Dubai Expo 2020, deputy tourism minister Vali Teymouri announced last month. “Dubai’s short distance from Iran’s southern cities and islands means that expo visitors and foreign tourists can easily travel to and enter the country’s free zones during the six-month event.”

Considering more than 192 countries participating and more than 25 million visitors anticipated, the expo would be a great opportunity to promote Iranian tourism, the official said.

Teymouri said that Iran will attend the event with the motto of “Iran, An Ancient and Stable Civilization with a Diversity of Ethnicities” to introduce the Iranian rich culture to the visitors. Taking part in the Expo is also intended to promote economic, social, and cultural links with the countries attending the event, he mentioned.

Postponement

Expo 2020 was originally scheduled for 20 October 2020 – 10 April 2021. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Arab Emirates, the new dates are 1 October 2021 – 31 March 2022.

Throughout the years, World Expos have been global events dedicated to sharing top-notch innovation, showcasing ground-breaking inventions, and discovering resolutions to fundamental challenges by facing humanity. They are organized every five years and last for six months.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 26 being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

AFM