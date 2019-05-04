Iranian troupe to perform “The Little Emigrant” in Sydney

TEHRAN – An Iranian troupe is scheduled to perform “The Little Emigrant” at Monkey Baa, an Australia’s leading professional theater company for young audiences based in Sydney, from June 14 to 16.

Fereidun Mehrabi will direct the play, which is an adaptation of Antoine de Saint-Exupery’s masterpiece “The Little Prince”, the Sydney House of Dramatic Arts (SHODA) has announced.

Here, the narrator is a pilot who meets the little emigrant in a chance encounter and is told the many stories of the little emigrant’s journey from his home Nari to the new country.

Shayan Askari, Afshin Safari, Maedeh Timajchi, Pegah Panah, Marjan Lotfali, Sogand Majnuni and Aida Farbud are the members of the troupe.

The play is a production from SHODA co-founded by Mehrabi and Behnam Fahimnia.

Photo: A poster for “The Little Emigrant”.

MMS/YAW