Iranian shorts line up for Japanese festival

TEHRAN – A lineup of seven Iranian films will go on screen in the various sections of the 21st edition of the Short Shorts Film Festival and Asia in Tokyo, Japan.

“Reporter” by Mohammadreza Kheradmandan, “A+” by Behrang Mirzai and “Cover” by Vahid Alvandifar are among the films.

The lineup also includes short animations “Empty View” by Ali Zare Qanatnoi, “Story of a Man without Lips” by Milad Shahjani, “The Fox” by Sadeq Javadi Nikjeh and “Mr. Deer” by Mojtaba Musavi.

The Short Shorts Film Festival and Asia, which is an Academy of Motion Picture Art and Sciences accredited festival, will be held from May 29 to June 23.

Photo: A scene from short animation “Story of a Man without Lips” by Iranian director Milad Shahjani.

