Animal, botanic garden inaugurated in Tehran

TEHRAN – A garden dedicated to preserve and display different endemic plants and animals have been inaugurated near Chitgar Lake, in northwestern part of Tehran, Fars news agency reported on Saturday.

The garden is called Raz-e-Hasti (literally meaning secret of existence), which was inaugurated with Tehran Mayor, Pirouz Hanachi in attendance.

Stretching over 18.5 hectares of land area, the garden collects a verity of native roses and a set of wheat grasses cultivated in a farm-like land, and displays some wildlife species like deer, in addition to domestic animals such as goats and camels.

There is a collection of nearly 100 peacocks and pheasants, as well as native species of foxes and squirrels in the garden, and some nests has been set for 50 pigeons.

A total budget of 150 billion rials (nearly $3.5 million) have been spent in this regard, which was partially paid by Tehran Municipality amounting to 10 billion rials (nearly $240,000).

The construction process have been started about 6 years ago, but stopped for few years till last year that it undergone development again.

FB/MQ/MG

