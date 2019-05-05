Persian Gulf Star Refinery’s capacity to reach 540,000 bpd

TEHRAN - Daily processing capacity of Iran’s Persian Gulf Star Refinery is going to reach 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020), according to the managing director of the refinery.

Mohammad-Ali Dadvar put the refinery’s current processing capacity at 400,000 bpd, Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

“Receiving this amount of feedstock is a record for the world's largest gas condensate refinery”, he said.

Dadvar noted that the increase in the capacity comes as the fourth phase of the refinery is going to be focused on capacity optimization and fault elimination of existing phases.

The third phase of Persian Gulf Star Refinery (PGSR), in south of Iran, was put into operation in early January.

Persian Gulf Star Refinery in the southern province of Hormozgan is the first of its kind designed based on gas condensate feedstock received from South Pars gas field which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf.

Construction of the refinery started in 2006, but the project was delayed as the result of some mismanagement and also financial limitation due to the West-led sanctions against Iran.

Persian Gulf Star, the Middle East's largest processing facility for gas condensate, is planned to play a big role to turn Iran into an exporter of gasoline.

EF/MA

