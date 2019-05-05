‘Iran completely self-sufficient in constructing power plants’

TEHRAN – Iran is completely self-sufficient in constructing any types of power plants, IRIB reported on Sunday, quoting MAPNA Group’s managing director.

“Achieving this level of knowledge and technology, the country is now able to export services and technology in almost all related industrial areas”, Abbas Aliabadi said in a press conference.

The official mentioned the unjust U.S. sanctions on Iran, saying, “The hardships inflicted by U.S. sanctions has made us achieve this level of technology. All the equipment and technology used in construction of power plants is now built inside the country.”

Referring to the design and construction of the MGT-40 turbine by Iranian experts, the managing director added "This medium-sized turbine is in class C, and can be used to supply energy in various sectors of oil, gas and power industries.”

MAPNA Group is a conglomerate of Iranian companies involved in development and execution of thermal and renewable power, oil and gas, railway transportation and other industrial projects as well as manufacturing main equipment.

EF/MA