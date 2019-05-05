New tourism route to link inland desert with Caspian Sea

TEHRAN – Iran’s tourism body is considering to create a new tourism route, which will connect an inland desert to the Caspian coasts, CHTN reported on Sunday.

“A [sightseeing] project that connects a desert landscape to the Caspian Sea will create a new itinerary between the northern provinces and the deserts such as one in Semnan province,” Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization Director Ali-Asghar Mounesan said.

Mounesan who doubles as vice president also called for strengthening of tourism infrastructure in northern Mazandaran province by the means of constructing high-standard hotels.

“We need [existing] tourist attractions to become more active across the province and we also consider to develop maritime tourism in Mazandaran,” he added.

“Investors can plan to establish residential centers, tourist attraction projects in Mazandaran in order to turn individual travels to group ones.”

Iranians made over 74 million overnight stays during the two-week New Year (Noruz) holidays, started March 21, with Mazandaran being amongst their top destinations. Last year, over 11 million domestic holidaymakers visited the northern province from March 18 to 30, 2018.

Mazandaran is home to over 70 eco-lodges and some 3000 villages.

