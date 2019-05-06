NACO director calls Iran’s new passenger terminal a “success”

TEHRAN - Kjell Kloosterziel, the head of steering committee at the Netherlands Airport Consultants (NACO), paid a visit to a newly-constructed passenger terminal in the Imam Khomeini International Airport, on a high note on Monday, saying that he felt it has been a success.

The Salaam International Terminal is a successful project for the country’s airport industry, Kloosterziel said.

In an interview with IKAC news service Kloosterziel said: “Despite U.S. sanctions against Iran and creating difficult conditions for this country, we are keen on boosting relationship with Iran and I am proud of Iranians for building a new beautiful terminal for passengers at the Imam Khomeini Airport City.”

“It was a great idea that I am here… the structure of this terminal is very good for passengers… very special design and it has a nice view when I came to this terminal I was amazing by the columns here.”

“I think you can be only proud of your country.”

NACO will meet all its commitments between the Netherlands’ private sector and Iranian companies, he stated.

The new terminal, which has a capacity to provide services to five million passengers, will be inaugurated in the near future.

It is aimed to create a suitable platform for improvement of air services. Imam Khomeini Airport City comprises three sections –free trade zones, specially-zoned areas, and the airport itself -- which together do much in the way of expanding the country’s aerial industry.

Salaam will offer entirely electronic smart services and all passengers are entitled to special services, according to organizers.

Headquartered in The Hague, NACO is an airport consultancy and engineering firm.

AFM/MQ/MG