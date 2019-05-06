Israel exposed its true face in Gaza attacks: advisor

TEHRAN – Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy advisor to the parliament speaker, said on Monday that the Israeli regime’s bombardments of Gaza exposed the bloodthirsty nature of the Zionist regime.

The barbarous attacks showed “the homicidal and murderous nature of the Zionist occupiers and the full support of the racist U.S. president,” Amir Abdollahian said, Mehr reported.

He also denounced the silence of the international community including some Arab states and their appeasement of the Israeli regime’s crimes as a factor behind the continuation of the Israeli atrocities against Gazan children, women and men.

The advisor called on the international community, parliaments of the Islamic countries and the Inter-Parliamentary Union to condemn the attacks and support the Palestinian people.

Amir Abdollahian warned that the U.S. support cannot change the inevitable crumbling of the Zionist regime, stressing that the Palestinian resistance will put an end to the occupation and will free the occupied territories with almighty God’s help.

Noting that the Islamic Republic will remain loyal to the Palestine cause, the politician said the illegal and unilateral actions of the U.S. government will fail to weaken the resolute of the Islamic nations in their support for the Palestinians and their help to liberate Jerusalem al-Quds and the occupied lands.

MH/PA

