Intl. community, Arab world’s silence towards Gaza, more deadly than the Zionist attacks

TEHRAN – The silence of the international community and the Arab states towards the Zionist regime's attacks on the Gaza Strip is more deadly than the Zionist attacks.

While Zionist brutal attacks against the Gaza Strip have left at least 9 martyrs and dozens injured, Zionist regime continues its brutality against the Palestinians without any concern about the international negative reactions.

?Despite the attacks of the Zionist regime against the various regions of the Gaza Strip, there is not any protest by international community against Tel Aviv’s brutal attacks, except some countries or institutions which reacted.

The United Nations has only asked the sides to stop these attacks by expressing a concern about Zionist’s attacks. The UN special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, in a statement, called for restraint and asked all parties to avoid dangerous aggravation of the situation in Gaza and loss of Palestinian’s life.

In this regards, UN special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov said that we call on all parties to reduce tensions immediately and return to an understanding that has existed for several months.

Those who seek to ignore these understandings are responsible for the conflict which will have serious consequences for all parties, he added.

Meanwhile, as usual, the U.S. supported the Zionist regime's brutality again, as the U.S. Foreign Ministry criticized the Palestinian resistance missile against the Zionist airstrikes! U.S. Foreign Ministry asked the cessation of hostilities by issuing a statement without any reference to the sustained attacks of the Zionist regime's fighters against the Gaza Strip.

In the meantime, the silence of the Arab world is, in turn, a significant issue. Although the Arab countries have not been able to take a serious position against the Palestinian issue and the Zionist regime, but the coincidence of this silence with whispers about the announcement of the American plan of "Deal of the Century" after Ramadan shows the readiness of these countries to accompany the occupiers and the White House.

In addition, the silence of Saudi Arabia, which claims the leadership of the Arab and Islamic world, is significant against the most important issue of the Islamic world. Of course, Saudi Arabia cannot be expected more than this silence which itself caused the greatest humanitarian crisis in Yemen and sacrificed thousands of civilians, including women and children. Saudi Arabia has been the promoter of "Deal of the Century", and has recently offered a billion-dollar bribe to Palestinian leaders to accept the deal.

The Palestinian resistance groups showed well that by relying on their internal and missile power during the Israeli past aggression against the Gaza Strip, Zionist’s army had to retreat.

The notable feature of these conflicts was Palestinian resistance groups’ missile capabilities, even without any Arab supports that have already agreed with the American and Israeli sides behind the scenes despite their false claims of being worried about Palestine.