Asma-ul-Husna Poster Exhibition opens at Iranian Artists Forum 

TEHRAN – The 15th Asma-ul-Husna Annual Poster Exhibition that displays typographical works featuring the names of Allah opened at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran on Monday.

The exhibition underway at the Momayyez Gallery and Zemestan Gallery of the IAF displays a selection of 99 works by 77 artists whose works were showcased at previous editions of the event, the IAF announced on Monday.

Maziar Aliyari, Ali Seilan, Iman Safai, Mehdi Naqavi, Rashid Rahnama, Khadem Sharif, Hossein Bahrami, Maryam Naderi, Mahsa Kiani, Meysam Namdar, Hanieh Heidari and Homa Delvari are among the artists.

The exhibition will run until May 14.

Photo: A poster for the 15th Asma-ul-Husna Annual Poster Exhibition.

