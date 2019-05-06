Aref: Reformists seek high turnout in parliamentary polls

TEHRAN – The head of the Reformists’ Policy Making Council has said the main strategy of the reformists for the 2020 parliamentary elections is to encourage a high turnout.

“However, the election bodies should act in a way that secures the involvement of all (groups with different political) persuasions in the elections,” Mohammad Reza Aref said, ISNA reported on Monday.

Aref, who currently is the leader of the Hope faction in Majlis, added that a high turnout will promote the legitimacy and power of the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held on February 21, 2020.

