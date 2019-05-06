Persepolis knocked out of AFC Champions League

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team of Iran were knocked out of the 2019 AFC Champions League on Monday, being defeated by Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor 1-0 on Matchday Five of the 2019 AFC Champions League Group D.

With four minutes remaining, substitution Igor Sergeev was on target at the Pakhtakor Markaziy Stadium, in Tashkent.

Persepolis, as the last season’s runners-up, remained bottom of the group with four points.

Persepolis started the campaign with a 1-1 draw against Pakhtakor in Tehran and lost to Al Sadd of Qatar 1-0 in their next match.

Branko Ivankovic’s team earned a 2-0 win over Al Ahli of Saudi Arabi but were defeated against the team 2-1 in their next match.

Persepolis will face Al Sadd on May 20 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.