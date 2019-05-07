Iranian, Chinese universities plan to open joint innovation tech offices

TEHRAN – The University of Tehran’s science and technology park and China’s Yunnan University plan to establish joint offices at the universities in the near future, Mehr reported on Monday.

A group of high-ranking officials headed by Huang Yi, the vice-chairman and Party Member of Yunnan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, held a meeting with the University of Tehran chancellor Mahmoud Nili on Monday.

Exchange of experts in the field of agriculture and formation of joint teams by Iranian and Chinese professors were some of the issues discussed during the event.

The delegation also met Zhang Gaoxiang, the Chinese manager, and Afshin Bazrafshan, the Iranian manager of the Confucius Institute at University of Tehran.

Yunnan University is one of the largest and most prestigious universities in China. Its main campuses are located in the provincial capital city of Kunming. It has been developed into the only "National Key University" in Yunnan province, having trained over 17,000 specialist professionals in various fields.

