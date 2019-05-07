Bolton has no military and security knowledge: Iran

TEHRAN - Keyvan Khosravi, the spokesman for Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said on Monday that U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton suffers from lack of knowledge about “military and security” issues.

The remarks by Khosravi came after Bolton announced late on Sunday that his country is deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to the U.S. Central Command region as a response to what he called a number of Iran’s “troubling and escalatory indications and warnings”.

“Bolton has no military and security understanding and his remarks are aimed at attracting attention,” Khosravi said.

He said, “According to precise observances of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Abraham Lincoln plane carrier entered the Mediterranean Sea 21 days ago and Bolton’s statement was a clumsy use of a burnt-out event for psychological war.”

According to Axios, Israel passed information on an alleged Iranian effort to attack U.S. interests in the Persian Gulf to the U.S. before Bolton threatened Iran with "unrelenting force".

Quoting senior Israeli officials, Israel's Channel 13 news said Bolton's unusual and aggressive statement included news that the U.S. would move an aircraft carrier to the region. The officials said intelligence gathered by Israel, primarily by the Mossad intelligence agency, is understood to be part of the reason for Bolton's announcement.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a veteran lawmaker who served as deputy foreign minister in the 1980 and 1990s, has said that Iran has many military capabilities and there is zero possibility that United States start a war on Iran.

“Today, the U.S. is aware of our military capabilities. We gained victory during the eight years of war [Iran-Iraq 1980-1988] despite all the Western countries’ supports for Iraq. We have achieved many advances. If the U.S. aircraft carrier makes a mistake, it will definitely be drowned by our precision-guided missiles,” he told the Arabic language Al-Alam news network in an interview aired on Sunday.

He noted that economies of the U.S. and Europe are intertwined with economy of the Middle East and the U.S. officials are not so “unwise” to wage a war.

“War with Iran is playing with fire and it will burn all and not just Iran,” added Boroujerdi who chaired the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee for many years.

NA/PA