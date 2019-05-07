Top lawmaker: Iran to pursue policies under JCPOA, NPT

TEHRAN – Chairman of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has said Iran will pursue its policies within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the nuclear Non-Proliferation of Treaty (NPT).

In an interview with ISNA published on Tuesday, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh added that his country, however, won’t observe commitments beyond the NPT.

“Iran uses the capacity of the JCPOA and the NPT. Iran will pursue its policies within the framework of the JCPOA and the NPT, but won’t observe additional commitments of the NPT,” he insisted.

On Iran’s probable response to U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA, the senior lawmaker said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran will adopt counteractive policies. Without doubt, all the political wings will support the policy.”

Falahatpisheh also said Iran should hold serious talks with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the remaining parties to the JCPOA to produce the nuclear fuel it needs.

Under the JCPOA, Iran has the right to totally or partially cease its commitments, if any side fails to observe its commitments.

Falahatpisheh said, “We have implemented a series of additional commitments to the NPT which were irrelevant to the NPT and related to the JCPOA. So, there is no reason now to comply with the commitments in the current situation. It would be better to review these commitment.”

“By adopting such policy, we not only remain in the JCPOA and the NPT but also use the capacities of the two documents in fighting against U.S. unilateralism against Iran,” he added.

MH/PA