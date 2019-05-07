IRGC chief vows to ‘chase enemies to graveyard of history’

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) is resolute to give the Iranian enemies an “unforgettable lesson”, IRGC chief said on Tuesday, vowing that his forces will “chase enemies to graveyard of history”.

“The Guards is determined to see off enemies of the Islamic Iran to the graveyard of history with unforgettable defeats and humiliations,” Major General Hossein Salami said in a letter to the Majlis.

In the letter read to the open session of parliament on today, the IRGC’s first-in-command also appreciated lawmakers’ support for the IRGC against U.S. hostile measures.

The letter was read by Akbar Ranjzadeh, a member of the Majlis presiding board.

In late April, parliament passed a legislation in support of the IRGC against the U.S. after Washington blacklisted the elite force as a foreign terrorist organization.

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani sent the act to President Hassan Rouhani on April 28 after all legal procedures of the law were specified by the legislature.

The bill was put to vote during an open session of the parliament on April 23.

The bill required the reciprocal designation of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organization, asking the government to act “decisively” against any U.S. measure.

Earlier in April, the IRGC was formally blacklisted by the U.S. as a foreign terrorist organization, following a relevant announcement by President Donald Trump on 8 April.

Responding to Washington’s move, Iran immediately declared the U.S. as state sponsor of terrorism and American forces in the region terrorist.

Iran’s top security body, the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), in a statement declared the United States a “terrorist government”, and blacklisted the “CENTCOM and all its affiliates a terrorist group”.

