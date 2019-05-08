Iran’s cave offers new glimpses of Paleolithic life

TEHRAN – In one of significant archaeological finds of Iran’s Lorestan province, Kaldar cave has yielded further evidence for its Paleolithic residents.

“A fresh insight about traditions of making [stone] tools related to Middle Paleolithic and Upper Paleolithic eras have been obtained during [recent] excavations in Kaldar cave,” director of the Iranian Center for Archaeological Research has said, Mehr reported.

On the sidelines of a visit to Kaldar, where the third season of excavation is being conducted, Rouhollah Shirazi stated, “In this season, we have also gained evidence of everyday life in the Paleolithic epoch, and our findings will be completed when necessary tests are completed.”

Kaldar is a key archaeological site that provides evidence of the Middle to Upper Paleolithic transition in Iran.

Excavations at the site in 2014–2015 led to the discovery of cultural remains generally associated with anatomically modern humans (AMHs) and evidence of a probable Neanderthal-made industry in the basal layers.

It also offers an opportunity to study the technological differences between the Mousterian and the first Upper Paleolithic lithic technologies as well as the human behavior in the region.

The cave is situated in the northern Khorramabad valley and at an elevation of 1,290 m above sea level. It measures 16 meters long, 17 meters wide and seven meters high.

AFM/MQ/MG