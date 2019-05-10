Fertility rate likely to grow with new technique

TEHRAN- New technique for in vitro fertilization used in Ebnesina hospital is likely to increase fertility chances, said Maryam Rafati, the assistant professor at Avicenna Research Institute.

According to Rafati, in this technique, known as Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), the embryos are screened for genetic abnormalities before their implementation, Mehr news agency reported on Wednesday.

“Many embryos usually don’t survive, but by using this new technique, around seven to eight embryos are selected after the genetic tests before they are finally placed in the uterus,” said Rafati.

“This is a most up-to-date technique and we are using it just a few months after it has started in world renowned centers specialized in treating infertility.”

“With using this method, the success rate of infertility procedures will increase from 30 or 40 percent to around 50 or 60 percent,” she added.

NGS is a pre-implantation genetic testing technique that screens all 24 chromosomes in a developing embryo, enabling scientists to select only embryos with a normal chromosome profile to transfer.

