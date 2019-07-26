First virtual clinic opened for preventing premature menopause

TEHRAN- Royan Research Institute has opened the first virtual clinic for preventing premature menopause in Iran.

The clinic is the result of the hard work of researchers in Royan’s special task force for premature ovarian failure (POF), ISNA reported.

According to Royan Research Institute, over the last three years, the group has carefully studied the previous researches about POF and has carried out many new studies about the subject.

According to Dr. Mehri Mashayekhi, the scientific director of the clinic, close contact with the patients can majorly help the treatment, and this was the idea behind setting up the virtual clinic for preventing premature menopause.

A virtual clinic can create a digital front door for consumers searching online for affordable care options.

According to WebMD, premature menopause is menopause that happens before the age of 40 — whether it is natural or induced. Women who enter menopause early get symptoms similar to those of natural menopause, like hot flashes, emotional problems, vaginal dryness, and decreased sex drive.

Approximately 1 in every 1000 women between the ages of 15-29 and 1 in every 100 women between the ages of 30-39 are affected by premature ovarian failure also called premature menopause.

