The effects of stress and depression on IVF success rate 

TEHRAN- Does stress and depression in women affect the success rate of in vitro fertilization (IVF)?

A new research has tried to answer this question.

In vitro fertilization is a process of fertilization where an egg is combined with sperm outside the body, in vitro.

According to Royan Research Institute website, the study was conducted by a group of researchers in Royan Institute, Ahvaz’s Jundishapur University of Medical Sciences and Gilan University of Medical Sciences.

Results of the study were also published in the journal BMC Research Notes.

Women who undergo assisted fertility treatments might experience depression and anxiety because of their fertility problem and the uncertainty of the methods used. On the other hand, recent studies have shown that the effects of psychological distress on the IVF treatment outcome is unclear.

In total, 142 women undergoing IVF treatment participated in this prospective study. The clinical pregnancy rate was 26.8% in this study. Controlling for age, infertility duration, and cause of infertility, there were no relationship between IVF outcome and anxiety.

The research concluded that anxiety, depression, and stress symptoms were not associated with the IVF clinical success rate.

SJ/MG