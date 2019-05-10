Iranian children from flood-hit regions competing in Barbara Petchenik map contest

TEHRAN – Paintings by six Iranian children from the flood-hit regions have been selected to be sent to the Barbara Petchenik Children’s Map Competition 2019 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the Iran National Cartographic Center announced on Thursday.

Paintings by Baran Abdollahzadeh, a five-year-old girl from West Azarbaijan Province, and Ali Ahmadvand, an eight-year-old boy from Lorestan Province, are among the children who will participate in the contest on the theme of “We Love Maps”.

Ten-year-old Anahita Afshari-Tavana from Hamedan Province, 16-year-old Zeinab Mostaqi from Central Province, 14-year-old Parmida Hadian from Khuzestan Province and 16-year-old Elaheh Sahraneshin are also competing in the biennial event, which is organized by the International Cartographic Association founded in Bern, Switzerland in 1959.

Winners will be announced during the 29th International Cartographic Conference of the International Cartographic Association, which will be held in Tokyo, Japan, from July 15 to 20.

A selection of the paintings will also be put on display in an exhibition on the sidelines of the conference.

The Barbara Petchenik Children’s Map Competition was established by the International Cartographic Association in 1993 in memory of Barbara Petchenik, a ICA vice president and cartographer who throughout her life worked with maps related to children.

The aim of the contest is to promote the creative representation of the world in graphic forms by children.

Sara Ghayuri-Saless, an eight-year-old girl from Iran, won an award at the Barbara Petchenik Children’s Map Competition 2013, which was held on the theme of “My Place in Today’s World”.

Photo: A painting by Sara Ghayuri-Saless won an award at the Barbara Petchenik Children’s Map Competition 2013.

