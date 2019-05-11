“A Jewish Girl” comes to Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – Tunisian writer Khawla Hamdi’s bestselling novel “A Jewish Girl Lies within My Heart” has recently been published in Persian by Ketabestan-e Marefat Publications in Tehran.

Asma Khajehzadeh is the translator of the 2012 book that tells the story of a young orphan Muslim girl, Reem, who is forced to leave her homeland of Tunisia to live with a Jewish family in southern Lebanon, where she becomes a friend of a Jewish girl, Nada, from a Muslim father and a Jewish mother.

Nada falls in love with a Muslim jihadist boy, who loses his memory during one of his resistance operations. Their relationship is based on one question: whose religion is the right one?

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of Tunisian writer Khawla Hamdi’s novel “A Jewish Girl Lies within My Heart”.

