Iran compound mixed team wins World Cup bronze

TEHRAN – Iran compound mixed team claimed a bronze medal at the second stage of the 2019 Archery World Cup underway in Shanghai, China on Saturday.

The Iranian team consists of Mohammadsaleh Palizban and Vida Halimian defeated their rivals from Hong Kong 153-152 to finish in third place.

US pair Matt Sullivan and Alexis Ruiz defeated Belgium’s Brend Frederickx and Sarah Prieels in the final match.

Recurve women team will compete for bronze medal on Sunday.

The 2019 Archery World Cup is the 14th edition of the international archery circuit organized annually by World Archery.

The 2019 World Cup will consist of five events, and will run from 22 April to 7 September 2019.