A false flag: Saudi ship leaves France without arms cargo

TEHRAN- The news that published about Saudi ship leaves France without arms cargo are lie and Saudis and France rise false flag about it.

Western media reported according to ship tracking data and comments from a local French official to Reuters, the Bahri Yanbu is sailing towards Santander in Spain.

But officials familiar with it said Saudi ship receive arms cargo and leave France.

The cause of rising false flag is to prevent Ansarullah attack.

It came weeks after investigative website Disclose published leaked documents, showing Saudi Arabia was using French weapons, including tanks and laser-guided missile systems, against civilians in Yemen's war.

Faced with strong criticism, Macron admitted that the weapons were indeed being used in the war; but only within Saudi Arabia's border.

"I would like to say here that what we reiterated was the guarantee for them (the arms) not be used against civilian populations," he asserted.

Back in March 2018, French law firm Ancile Avocat said France's arms exports to Saudi Arabia and the UAE could be in contravention of its international commitments – primarily the Arms Trade Treaty, which Paris ratified in 2014.

“The French government has authorized exports of military equipment to Saudi Arabia and the UAE in circumstances where these weapons can be used in the conflict in Yemen and could be used to carry out war crimes,” it said in a report.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the Houthi Ansarullah movement.



