Zarif: Leader’s 'fearless' presence in Ashura gathering proves ‘Iranians will never surrender’

TEHRAN - Mohammad Javad Zarif, the former foreign minister, said on Sunday that the "fearless" attendance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the Ashura ritual in the Imam Khomeini Hosseiniyeh on the Ashura night proved that "Iranian will never surrender" to threats.

The remarks by Zarif comes as the Israeli regime has threatened to assassinate the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the wake of its 12-day war of aggression against Iran.

"The fearless presence of Ayatollah Khamenei in a traditional public gathering permanently shattered the delusional lies that paid pundits have been pushing," Zarif wrote on X in English and Persian.

Zarif, who also served as deputy vice president for strategic affairs in the Masoud Pezeskhian administration, added, "Time to wake up and admit that Iranians never surrender."

Zarif further called on the arrogant countries led by United States to "stand on the right side of history and Never Threaten Iran."