Yemen fires missile at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport

The Yemeni Armed Forces launched a hypersonic ballistic missile against Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday in retaliation for the Zionist regime’s brutal campaign in Gaza, Tasnim reported.

Yemen’s military spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said the “qualitative military operation” has targeted Ben Gurion, Israel’s main international airport near Tel Aviv.

He announced in a televised statement that the Yemeni missile force have carried out a precision strike on the airport using a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile.

The spokesman confirmed that the operation successfully achieved its objective, forced the Zionist usurpers to flee into shelters, and halted the airport activities.

The strike, Saree noted, was carried out in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and resistance forces, and in retaliation for the genocide committed by the Zionist enemy against the people of Gaza.

The statement reaffirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue their operations in support of Palestine until the Israeli aggression on Gaza ends and the siege is lifted.

The spokesman also emphasized Yemen’s full readiness to respond to any development in the coming days.

The Zionist regime’s war on Gaza has killed at least 57,338 people and wounded 135,957 since October 2023, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.