“Antigone” coming to Tehran theater 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Ehsan Kheirmand will take Sophocles’ “Antigone” on stage at Tehran’s Hafez Hall tonight.

Kheirmand will stage the play based on the Persian translation by Najaf Daryabandari, the author of the bestselling cookbook “From Garlic to Onion”.

Adnan Mohammadipur, Setayesh Zeinali, Alireza Amin-Atai, Kiana Amin-Atai and Hamed Mehdinejad are members of the troupe.

Antigone is the daughter of Oedipus, the former king of Thebes. She is willing to face the capital punishment that has been decreed by her uncle Creon, the new king, as the penalty for anyone burying her brother Polyneices.

The play will be onstage until June 3.

Photo: A poster for Ehsan Kheirmand’s “Antigone”.

RM/MMS/YAW