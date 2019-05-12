Film scores by John Barry to be reviewed in Tehran

TEHRAN – The Niavaran Cultural Center in Tehran will be holding a session on Thursday to review film scores composed by renowned English composer of film music John Barry.

Musician Nasrollah Davudi is scheduled to attend the session, during which the audience will listen to soundtracks by Barry.

Barry is the winner of five Academy Awards. He wrote some of cinema’s best-loved scores including 11 James Bond films and three best film Oscar winners “Dances with Wolves”, “Out of Africa” and “Midnight Cowboy”.

Photo: A poster for a review session for John Barry’s film scores at Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center.

