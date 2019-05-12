Iranian troupe to perform play on loneliness after migration at Canadian festival 

TEHRAN – An Iranian troupe is scheduled to perform a play titled “Absence/Presence” about the feelings loneliness coming over migrants during the 4th Windsor-Walkerville Fringe Festival in Canada, the organizers have announced.

Reza Basirzadeh is the director of the troupe, and four performances have been arranged for the play written by Erfan Ghafuri-Sanaati.

The play is about a couple that splits apart after one of them decides to migrate. In their loneliness, they begin to imagine each other as if they live together. They have nothing but some memories to hold on to.

The play will be staged by Saba Nazi-Enjileh in four performances, which will be held at the Annex Theatre from May 23 to 26. Baran Benyasin and Hesam Zamani will collaborate in the production as a set designer and sound engineer respectively.

Performers and artists from around the globe have been invited to go on stage during the Windsor-Walkerville Fringe Festival, which will take place in the Canadian city of Windsor from May 22 to 26.

Photo: A poster for “Absence/Presence”.

