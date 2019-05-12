Iranian delegation to join disaster risk reduction global platform

TEHRAN – An Iranian delegation headed by director of the Disaster Management Organization Esmaeil Najjar have been dispatched to join the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction held on May 13-17 in Switzerland, IRNA reported on Sunday.

The world's foremost gathering on reducing disaster risk and building the resilience of communities and nations, the Global Platform for Disaster Reduction was first held in 2007, which takes place every two years, with the 2015 edition rolled into the Third UN World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction.

Its sixth session will take place in Geneva, Switzerland under the theme of Resilience Dividend, Towards Sustainable and Inclusive Societies.

Considering the plans for effective participation of the country and presenting its achievements in crisis management, Iran sent a delegation consisting of representatives from working groups and responsible bodies to attend the event, Ali Bakhtiari head of the Disaster Management Organization public relations and international affairs said.

On the sidelines of the event, special meetings are planned with the participation of the ministers of the participating countries, in addition to the exhibition displaying the countries’ achievements, as well as several film festivals, workshops and various discussions, he explained.

Iranian delegation will meet the head of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, and other delegations’ heads from participating countries during the event, he highlighted.

The Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction is a biennial forum for information exchange, discussion of latest developments, knowledge and partnership-building across sectors, with the goal of improving implementation of disaster risk reduction through better communication and coordination amongst stakeholders.

Its core function is to enable governments, NGOs, scientists, practitioners, and UN organizations to share experience and formulate strategic guidance for the implementation of global disaster risk reduction agreements, including the 2005 Hyogo Framework for Action and its post-2015 successor the Sendai Framework.

