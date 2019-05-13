Iran to hold permanent crafts exhibit in Vienna 

TEHRAN – Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization is going to set up a permanent handicrafts exhibition in Vienna.

“[Our] consultations and follow-ups with CERAG [Holding International GmbH], an Austrian-based business investor, started in the field of handicrafts in the early months of the past [Iranian calendar] year (ended March 20). And we are finally witnessing it positive results today,” CHHTO Deputy Director Pouya Mahmoudian said on Sunday, CHTN reported.

The beginning point of establishing the permanent exhibit will be made in September in one of Vienna’s historical palaces when an exhibition will showcase Iran’s handicrafts of the highest quality, the official said.

Up to the moment a patch of khatam (marquetry) works have been shipped to Vienna while woodworks and handwoven textiles are to be sent, she added.

Khatam is an ancient Persian technique of inlaying; a version of marquetry where art forms are made by decorating the surface of wooden articles with delicate pieces of wood, bone and metal precisely-cut intricate geometric patterns.

On Saturday, an exhibition opened in Shiraz featuring a collection that is planned go on show in Vienna. The distinct works have been crafted by several masters in Fars and Isfahan provinces, Mahmoudian stated.

Up to the moment, CERAG has purchased 12 million Euros worth of handicrafts from Iran for the exhibit, she said.

Exports of handicrafts fetched over $190 million during the first nine months of the past Iranian calendar year, which indicates an increase of 11 percent compared to the same period last year.

Traditional ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are among Iranian exports to Iraq, Afghanistan and Germany, the U.S., the UK and other countries.

Some 75 percent of Iranian handicrafts are produced by females, according to Masoumeh Ebtekar, vice president for women’s and family affairs.

