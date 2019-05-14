National center for cyberspace mulls over digital book release

TEHRAN – The national center for cyberspace discussed the necessity of releasing digital books in Iran during a meeting on Saturday, Mehr reported.

Iran Book House reported that in the past 40 years, about 1.3 million books were published, of which 750 thousand are not available.

The books are available for book readers in digital forms as an economic solution.

E-books - Statistics & facts

Technology and mobility have influenced every step of consumer’s life, including the way they read books. Book readers have started to change their reading habits, opting for different types of formats of books, such as e-books. An e-book, also known as an electronic or digital book, is a digitally released version of a book, often consisting of text and images and available on electronic devices, such as specifically designed e-book readers.

To a certain extent, e-books have become popular amongst American bookworms – 20 percent of book readers in the U.S. stated they read more e-books than hard copy books, and 23 percent read about the same number of hard copy books and e-books, demonstrating an open attitude among readers to exploring the many benefits e-books can offer the reader. In 2018, about 26 percent of American book consumers stated they had read an e-book in the last year, however print books were still arguably the more popular format among U.S. readers.

