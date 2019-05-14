Half of B-Team were co-conspirators in disastrous Iraq war, Zarif says

TEHRAN - In a post on his Twitter page on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said half of those in the B-team were “co-conspirators in disastrous Iraq war”.

The B-Team includes U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (also known as bibi), Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ).

Also in an open reference to sabotage attacks against oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, Zarif said he had predicted such accidents because those in the B-Team are shamelessly following Bolton’s policies in the West Asia region.

“In interviews in April, I predicted ‘accidents’—not because I'm a genius— but because B-Team is so brazenly following Ambassador John Bolton's script,” Zarif stated.

Zarif, who made visits to Turkmenistan on Monday and India on Tuesday, also said the interests of countries in the volatile West Asia region lies in promoting peace and security.

“Just had excellent talks in Turkmenistan and India. Those who actually live in our fragile neighborhood have a real national security interest in promoting peace, stability, cooperation and connectivity. Iran remains a most accessible, efficient, sustainable and secure partner,” Zarif tweeted.