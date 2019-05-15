Iranian university grants patent for innovative product lines to other countries

TEHRAN – The Sharif University of Technology grants the patents of seven innovative product lines to different countries, IRNA reported on Monday.

A knowledge-based company at the university, which provides raw materials for polymers as well as High-Performance Parallel and Distributed Computing (HPDC) designed by Hossein Asadi and nano products for oil industry signed an agreement with China, an official with the Sharif University Hossein Mokhtari announced.

Pipeline inspection robot is another product, the patent of which is granted to Persian Gulf countries, he added.

Iraq and Syria are other countries to which, Iran grants patents for production lines, he explained.

SB/MQ/MG