Platforms for national satellites set up in low-Earth orbit

TEHRAN – The Iranian Aviation Technology Development Headquarters of vice presidency for science and technology has set up three platforms for the national operational satellites in low-Earth orbit, IRNA reported.

The headquarters established a consortium of universities and knowledge-based companies active in the field of space technology.

The Iranbus 15 project, which is 15 kg imaging satellite platform, is made by the consortium of the Sharif University of Technology and the Malek-Ashtar University of Technology.

Another is the Iranbus 70 project, a 70 kg imaging satellite platform with 5 meter resolution, built by the Amirkabir industrial university and the Khaje Nasiroddin-e Toosi University.

The third platform is Iranbus 150, a 150 kg imaging satellite with one to two meter resolution, which is being built by the Iran University of Science and Technology.

In a speech in January 2019, ICT Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi announced that the satellites improve the standard of living, food and water resources security, which are the most important aims for the government.

Azari Jahromi said that Iran will not hold off development in the field of space technology and cannot wait for other countries to meet its needs.

SB/MQ/MG