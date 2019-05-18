First ICT co-working space established in Tehran

TEHRAN -- The first Iranian Information and Communication Technology (ICT) co-working space was established in Tehran.

Located at the venue of Iranian Research Institute for Information Science and Technology, it is sponsored by the private sector.

Co-working is defined as a self-directed, collaborative, flexible and voluntary work style that is based on mutual trust and the sharing of common core values between its participants.

The co-working space hosts companies, startups and freelancers active in different fields of ICT.

The ICT co-working space aims to establish network between members of ICT ecosystem, improve marketing through platform management of the working space.

It also aims to hold events and academic courses to fill the gaps between universities and industries.

According to coworkingresources.org, co-working is a growing trend for startups as well as for people who work from home. With co-working spaces, you pay for a membership, either for a choice of seating options every day or a dedicated desk. There are even offices available at many co-working companies.

Iranian Research Institute for Information Science and Technology (IranDoc) is a national institute affiliated to the Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology (MSRT), Iran. It has five main missions: research, scientific and technical information management, education, scientific cooperation, and supporting science and technology policy-making.

Having 50 years of experience, IranDoc now exploits more than 100 experts, nine research groups in three departments, and three research laboratories. It has developed one of the biggest Persian scientific and technical databases in Iran with more than one million records.

SB/MQ/MG