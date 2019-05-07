ITO supports startups, knowledge-based companies to attend expos

TEHRAN – The Information Technology Organization (ITO) of Iran supports knowledge-based companies and startups to take part in national and international exhibitions, Mehr reported on Sunday.

The organization introduces startups and knowledge-based companies active in the field of ICT to the Iran International Exhibitions Company.

Last week, the head of the Strategic Technologies Center Esmaeil Qaderifar announced that over 6,500 startups are now active in the country.

The Iranian startup ecosystem is one of the biggest ones in southwestern Asia and will turn into the most powerful economies in the near future.

In April, the vice president for science and technology Sourena Sattari called Iran as the largest hub of startups in the region.

SB/MQ/MG