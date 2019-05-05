Iranian medical startup crowned best at Silk Road Startup

TEHRAN – An Iranian medical startup active in the field of rehabilitation for patients with special needs won the first prize at the 2nd Silk Road Startup, which was held in Tehran on May 2 and 3, IRNA reported.

The startup is initiated by a group of students and professors of Ferdowsi University of Mashhad.

The startup provides smart devices with new technologies like smart spoons for people suffering from hand tremors.

A startup from Tabriz city, which provides online market for buying natural honey from producers won the second prize.

The third prize went to a startup active in the field of job vacancy from Tehran.

The Silk Road Startup is the pioneer and one of the biggest international startup events in Iran. The event aims to gather local and international entrepreneurs, startups, investors, financial institutes, VCs together each year.

Silk Road Startup consists of three main stages namely the Road Trip, Silk Road 100 and Silk Road Startup Summit.

At the Road Trip stage, the country is broken into different regions consisting of a couple of provinces. To select the best startups in each region, the event organize local pitch competition events. The organizers travel with foreign and local jury members to these regions to hear the startups pitching in English.

At the next stage, Silk Road 100, the online acceleration program kicks off. In the program, the local and international entrepreneurs and experts mentor the selected startups for a three-month period.

At the last stage, Silk Road Startup Summit, the main event is held. The summit consists of pitch competition between the best-selected startups, keynotes, panels and networking which all happens in English.

