Cabinet approves plan to facilitate activities of startups

TEHRAN – The cabinet of ministers has approved a plan titled “Noafarin” in order to remove obstacles in the way of startups which are at the first stages of emerging, information and communication technology minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi wrote on his twitter account on Sunday, IRNA reported.

The plan aims to remove problems of startups regarding issues of insurance, tax, and investment, the minister said.

It was approved as part of digital economy development document, which aims to support startups active in the field of ICT, he added.

According to the document, startups in digital economy are exempt from complicated administrative regulations which have been set for big companies, so that they are encouraged to begin their activities officially.

In early May, Strategic Technologies Center announced that over 6,500 startups are now active in the country.

The Iranian startup ecosystem is one of the biggest ones in the southwestern Asia and will be turned into the most powerful economies in the near future.

SB/MG

