Digital economy startups to be supported

TEHRAN – The council for development of digital economy plans to improve investment and business venture environment for startups active in the field of digital economy, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

The council, which is affiliated to the vice presidency for science and technology, aims to pave the way for interaction between entrepreneurs and students with industry men and investors.

The council inked an agreement with the private sector for financial support through interaction between innovators and investors.

The agreement aims to boost entrepreneurship ecosystem and connect industry and startups nationwide.

Digital economy refers to an economy that is based on digital computing technologies, although we increasingly perceive this as conducting business through markets based on the internet and the World Wide Web. The digital economy is also sometimes called the Internet Economy, New Economy, or Web Economy.

