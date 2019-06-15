A center for cultural, tourism startups to be established in Tehran

TEHRAN -- Innovation House, a center active in the field of media and blockchain, and the Abbasabad Lands Rehabilitation Company signed an agreement to establish a center in Tehran’s Abbasabad neighborhood for startups active in the field of culture and tourism.

The Innovation House plans to use virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) techniques at the Ab-o-Atash Park in Abbasabad for children, the head of Innovation House’s accelerator center announced.

Mehdi Sedaqat said that they plan to initiate Business-to-Consumer (B2C) model which can be used by families.

The Innovation House supports entrepreneurs to commercialize their ideas and create networks to connect startups to investors. It also holds courses on e-business and provides co-working space for new emerging businesses.

SB/MQ/MG