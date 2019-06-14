Health Ministry supports digital health startups

TEHRAN – The Health Ministry supports over 150 startups which are now active in the field of digital health, IRNA reported on Monday.

Recent improvement in technology create a capacity for better services and prevention of disease in medical industry, Hossein Vatanpour, an official with the Health Ministry announced.

The development of electronic services is on high agenda at the health ministry, which needs digitalization in different fields, he added.

Digital health, medical devices, medicine and herbal medicine are the main focus of different types of startups, which are supported by the ministry, he added.

The ministry supports the startups to turn into knowledge-based companies in order to support innovation fund of Iran, he said.

Digital health is the convergence of digital technologies with health, healthcare, living, and society to enhance the efficiency of healthcare delivery and make medicines more personalized and precise.

