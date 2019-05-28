Data bank on Iranian knowledge-based health firms established

TEHRAN – An electronic health accelerator has established a data bank on the information of knowledge-based firms active in the field of health, ISNA reported on Monday.

The accelerator has held several exhibitions, tech markets, startups, entrepreneurship events at the Mashhad University of Medical Sciences since 2016.

The data bank supports Iranian production and services, the director of the accelerator Danial A’lamidoust announced.

The data bank also facilitates the promotion, introduction and marketing of Iranian products, he explained.

It provides a free of charge space for production companies, knowledge-based firms and other companies active in incubator center to introduce their products and services independently, he added.

The bank is not an online shopping but a complete reference without time limit in which national products are introduced and the customers can obtain their needs directly from the companies, he said.

The data bank provides an opportunity for students, workshops and entrepreneurs to introduce their products and services in national and international markets, he said.

He explained that the data bank will be available in other languages in the near future in order to expand markets in neighboring countries.

In May 2018, the health ministry announced that Iranian knowledge-based companies operating in the field of health have supplied over 2,500 products to the domestic market.

According to the report, About 450 knowledge enterprises are now active in the field of healthcare products in the country up to that date and they offer products like medical equipment, medicine and biological products, herbal medicine, diagnostic testing kits and gene therapy products.

