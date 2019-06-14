Second accelerator center for diagnostic devices to be launched

TEHRAN – The second startup accelerator center for production of diagnostic devices will be launched in Iran, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

A startup accelerator is a business program that supports early-stage, growth-driven companies through education, mentorship and financing.

The medical working group of vice presidency for science and technology held several meetings with experts in order to provide infrastructure for the accelerator.

The Iranian producers of diagnostic device including in vitro diagnostic device (IVD) presented their products during the meetings in order to pave the way for mass production of them.

Providing information about other products related to diagnostic device, encouraging production line for the devices and holding exhibition in order to support the production of Iranian diagnostic device were also discussed during the meetings.

The decrease in expenses, better access to laboratory services, providing laboratory services at the medical centers are some achievements of using the Iranian diagnostic devices.

The World Health Organization estimates that a quarter of death and disease globally is caused by hazards and environmental burdens in developing countries with little to no access to preventative care and diagnostic devices.

Since developing countries are poor agricultural regions that are still becoming economically and socially advanced, it is harder for doctors to carry around an entire lab for diagnostics.

Several researchers have taken up the challenge of developing point-of-care diagnostic devices that are portable and affordable for the most part and don’t use external power sources.

