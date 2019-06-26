Knowledge-based companies find mechanisms to reduce costs of healthcare: Minister

TEHRAN – Besides manufacturing medical equipment and raw material, knowledge-based companies should find new mechanisms in order to reduce costs of healthcare system, the health minister Masoud Namali said, Fars reported on Sunday.

The sanctions pave the way for many knowledge-based companies to be active in the field of healthcare during recent years, he said.

He said that the knowledge-based companies should be verified by the Iran’s Food and Drug Administration and the health ministry prohibits the importing of the same products, which is manufactured by a knowledge-company to the market.

The knowledge-based companies should expand their markets beyond the borders in order to have more benefit.

Knowledge-based companies in different fields can be beneficial for healthcare system of the country.

In the field of non-communicable disease like hypertension and diabetes, the knowledge-based companies can facilitates the medical treatments with long-distance education, he said.

In late May, Hossein Vatanpur, an official with the Ministry of Health, announced that Iranian knowledge-based companies operating in the field of health have supplied over 2,500 products to the domestic market.

The companies offer products like medical equipment, medicine and biological products, herbal medicine, diagnostic testing kits and gene therapy products and out of this number, 52 companies export their products with value more than 70 million dollar, he explained.

