Seven technological, strategic products for health sector unveiled

TEHRAN -- Seven new technological and strategic products for the health sector were unveiled during a ceremony attended by the vice president for science and technology Sourena Sattari on Thursday, Mehr reported.

The products are digital radiography machine, tabletop flash autoclave, liquid helium for MRI machines, light tube with disinfection lamp, BiPAP oxygen concentrator, carbonated nano-hydroxyapatite, and active ingredient of sitagliptin.

“This [the unveiling] is just a small part of cooperation between the vice presidency and the health ministry, Sattari said during the ceremony.

The emerging knowledge-based companies can be successful by investing in these fields to improve living standards of citizens by their products, he said.

These companies also create jobs for experts and entrepreneurs, he added.

Sanctions caused many knowledge-based companies to become active in various fields, he explained.

Technological achievements in the field of health

Liquid helium is used to cool down the superconductive magnets coil in MRI scanners to a temperature below 10 Kelvin. Produced by a team of researchers at the Power Resources Development Company. At standard pressure, the chemical element helium exists in a liquid form only at the extremely low temperature of -270 °C.

Produced and patented by an Iranian knowledge-based company, Nahid light tube with disinfection lamp is another homegrown production. The lamp is a disinfection method that uses short-wavelength ultraviolet (UV-C) light to kill or inactivate microorganisms by destroying nucleic acids and disrupting their DNA, leaving them unable to perform vital cellular functions. It can be used in working places and hospital to disinfect the environment for those who are in an indoor space.

The BiPAP oxygen concentrator that deliver up five-liter per minute is produced by an Iranian knowledge-based company which used 290 watt electricity.

Some medical problems can make it hard for you to breathe. In these cases, you might benefit from bilevel positive airway pressure. It is commonly known as “BiPap” or “BPap.” It is a type of ventilator—a device that helps with breathing.

Digital radiography machine is produced for the first time in Iran and except for three pieces, all the machine is made in Iran. The knowledge-based company that produced it, can produced 150 machines per year, which is 30 percent lower price in comparison to foreign one.

Tabletop flash autoclave is equipped with touch screen, programmable logic controller (PLC) system and automatic temperature monitoring.

An autoclave is a pressure chamber used to carry out industrial processes requiring elevated temperature and pressure different from ambient air pressure.

The biocompatibility and bioactivity of carbonated nano hydroxyapatite made the material as an item with various range of usage in medicine, pharmaceutical industry, dentistry and cosmetics. The material is made by a knowledge-based company in Iran.

The active ingredient of Sitagliptin, a medication used to treat diabetes mellitus type 2, was imported to Iran. However an Iranian knowledge-based company provide the active ingredient of the medicine for seven pharmaceutical companies. Sitagliptin is taken by mouth and is also available within a single pill as metformin/sitagliptin.

SB/MG